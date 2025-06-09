Heat builds across Maryland this week

A few isolated storms could develop across western Maryland this evening, with a low chance that one or two could drift as far east as the I-95 corridor. Any storm that does form may be capable of producing damaging winds and small hail.

Temperatures topped out in the upper 70s to low 80s Monday afternoon. Tonight, skies will gradually clear behind any passing storms, with overnight lows settling around 70 degrees.

A cold front approaches the region Tuesday morning and will pass through during the late morning to early afternoon hours. While most of the area will remain dry, far southern Maryland could see a brief shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon. Tuesday's high temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s before cooler and slightly less humid air filters in Tuesday night. Overnight lows will dip into the mid 60s.

By midweek, summerlike heat begins to build. Highs Wednesday will climb into the upper 80s. On Thursday, Baltimore could see its first 90-degree day of the year as temperatures peak near the 90-degree mark under mostly sunny skies.

The heat continues into Friday, with highs again reaching the upper 80s to near 90. Humidity will also increase, and a few storms could pop up late in the day. A stronger cold front arrives this weekend, bringing more widespread storm chances.

Saturday afternoon looks particularly unsettled, with a high likelihood of thunderstorms. Rain and storm chances linger into Father's Day on Sunday, with cooler highs in the 70s. The unsettled pattern is expected to continue into Monday and Tuesday next week, with isolated showers and storms and highs holding in the 70s.