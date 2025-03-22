Need a summer job in Baltimore City? BCRP is hiring 150 lifeguards and pool staff

Though spring has just arrived, summer is around the corner which means it's almost time to head to the pool.

On Saturday, Baltimore City Department of Recreation and Parks (BCRP) held its annual Ready, Set, Hire Aquatics recruitment event to fill open lifeguard and other pool-related positions for the 2025 season.

Newcomers and returning staff alike were in attendance at Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center. Some say the skills they've learned on the job not only helps save lives, but sets themselves apart for future jobs.

Hiring needs

BCRP is hoping to fill 150 aquatic jobs this summer: lifeguards, community aides, and pool operators.

While people come back to fill these jobs year after year, BCRP works hard to recruit new faces as well.

BCRP Chief of Aquatics, Nikki Cobbs, said this has helped the city avoid lifeguard shortages, which has been hitting places around the country the last few years.

"We've been very intentional with our recruitment, reaching out to the local city high schools, private schools, and colleges," Cobbs said.

It's especially important to fill these positions this year because the city will have three new pools opening up this summer.

Free training

At Saturday's recruitment event, applicants were interviewed and signed up for any needed certifications, like the American Red Cross's lifeguard class, or CPR certification.

Cobbs said for those who commit to working with the city, these trainings and certifications are provided free of charge.

"We don't want money to be a barrier for an applicant," she said.

KC Rogers, 18, has been a city lifeguard since she was 15. She's a returning hopeful wanting to add this summer to her work experience.

"You really build a family as you work there, you learn where everybody is and you get to know people," Rogers told WJZ's Dennis Valera.

The free training she's been able to get is something she really appreciates about the job.

"I can take [these certifications] to go find a job outside of here, finding a job to make a little extra money," Rogers said.

If you're interested in applying for a BCRP aquatics job, or any job with the department, you can learn more here.

For more information on free lifeguard clinics, training, and certifications, text or call 443-934-7693.