14 Baltimore County students hospitalized after pepper spray used on bus

A total of 14 Baltimore County students were taken to a hospital for evaluation after pepper spray was discharged on a school bus Wednesday morning, school officials said.

A spokesperson for Baltimore County Police said officers do not believe the incident was malicious or intentional. It is believed that the student found the pepper spray at or around the bus stop and discharged it accidentally.

The student will face disciplinary action, Vincent Farm Elementary School Principal Jamie Basignani said in a letter to parents.

According to the letter, several students received medical treatment after first responders were called to the 6000 block of Ebenezer Road around 9:30 a.m. Police said the students were taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure due to the effects of the pepper spray.

According to police, there were about 30 students on the bus at the time.

Baltimore County Schools' policies and student behavior code prohibit the possession of mace, tear gas devices or pepper spray products, Basignani said. He urged parents to talk to their children about prohibited items on school property and buses.

The incident is under investigation, according to police.