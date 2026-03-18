Students evaluated after pepper spray discharged on second Baltimore County school bus in a week

Students are being evaluated after pepper spray was discharged on the second Baltimore County school bus in a week, according to fire officials.

The incident happened around 4:05 p.m. on Wednesday in the 8300 block of Pleasant Plains Road in Towson.

Officials have not said how many students were being treated.

Previous pepper spray incident

On March 11, 14 Baltimore County students were taken to the hospital for evaluation after a pepper spray incident on a school bus in the 6000 block of Ebenezer Road in White Marsh.

Police said the incident didn't appear to be malicious or intentional.

Vincent Farm Elementary School Principal Jamie Basignani said in a letter to parents that the student would face disciplinary action.

Police said there were about 30 students on the bus.

Baltimore County Schools' policies and student behavior code prohibit the possession of mace, tear gas devices or pepper spray products, according to Basignani.