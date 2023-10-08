Students at Bowie State shaken after homecoming week shooting on campus

Bowie State University students are ending their homecoming week feeling anxious and uneasy after two people were shot on campus Saturday night.

Bowie State is the second Maryland HBCU to experience a shooting within the past week

This comes days after five people were shot at Morgan State University during their homecoming week.

Zakaria Smith wanted to enjoy the end of the university's homecoming weekend.

"But right now I feel like anxiety is just up," Smith said.

However, she never thought she would be scared by gun violence.

"Like it's very overwhelming for a lot of people especially because like we invited Morgan over here and it was just kind of a lot going on," Smith said. "Plus, like we had a lot of alumni here, and then I heard we had people from Howard and stuff too, so it was just a lot and overwhelming."

"It's kind of hard to check who was bringing what onto campus or regulate what types of people were coming onto campus," said Creedence Jackson, a junior at Bowie State University.

These emotions were felt by all Bowie State University students – both near and far.

Creedence Jackson left campus with his friends moments before the shooting, thinking nothing like this would happen after noticing more security on campus.

"There were police officers posted on the campus in preparation for this event. So I think a lot of people are just kind of shaken that this happened in such close proximity to the Morgan shooting," said Jackson.

Smith says she's grateful for the updates the university provided about the investigation to on-campus residents but she will remain on high alert.

"I just hope everybody stays safe, you know, reach out to everybody that was affected by the situation, " Smith told WJZ.

"I hope the people who got injured have a speedy recovery. And I just hope everybody stays safe out there," Jackson said.