Two people shot at Bowie State University during Homecoming Weekend

BALTIMORE - Police are investigating after two people were shot at Bowie State University late Saturday night.

Bowie State University Police received report of shots fired at approximately 11:45 in the area of Henry Circle near the Center for Business and Graduate Studies. Two individuals were reported injured and taken to the hospital. The matter is under investigation by PG police. — Bowie State University (@BowieState) October 8, 2023

In a tweet, the university said campus police received a report of shots fired around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night.

Two people were injured and taken to the hospital, according to the university. There is no word on the severity of injuries or what led to the shooting.

This weekend is Bowie State's Homecoming and several events were planned.

Prince George's County Police are investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated.