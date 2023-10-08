Watch CBS News
Two people shot at Bowie State University during Homecoming Weekend

By Miranda Villei

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Police are investigating after two people were shot at Bowie State University late Saturday night.

In a tweet, the university said campus police received a report of shots fired around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night.

Two people were injured and taken to the hospital, according to the university. There is no word on the severity of injuries or what led to the shooting.

This weekend is Bowie State's Homecoming and several events were planned.

Prince George's County Police are investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

First published on October 8, 2023 / 7:39 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

