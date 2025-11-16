Strong winds and fire danger in Maryland on Sunday

Happy Sunday, everyone.

Wind is the weather story of the day as we close out the weekend.

Strong winds may blow any outdoor decorations and trash/recycling bins around to make sure things are secure outside.

Wind advisory in place for most of Maryland

Behind an early morning cold front, winds picked up quickly after sunrise.

A wind advisory is in place for most of the state through Sunday evening. Wind gusts could peak around 50 mph at times today. Not everyone in the state will see wind gusts that strong, however the potential is there. Far southern Maryland and the Lower Eastern Shore are not included in the wind advisory however winds will be elevated statewide.

A red flag warning is in place from Howard, Montgomery, Anne Arundel counties southward. Low humidity and strong winds increase the risk for fires to spread.

Winds ease a little this evening but it'll pick up during the day Monday. Maximum wind gusts won't be as strong to start the week - it appears wind gusts to about 30 mph look most likely.

Falling temperatures

We actually saw our high temperatures early in the morning Sunday. Before daybreak, temperatures peaked in the 60s, with a few spots in the mid to upper 60s.

The cold front mentioned earlier pulled in cooler air so temperatures had already started cooling by the time many people woke up on Sunday.

Throughout the day, temperatures will hold pretty steady under a strong northwesterly wind. A few locations will see slowly decreasing temperatures. A sharper cool down is expected as we approach and past sunset. Blustery winds will also still be present during the late afternoon/early evening. It'll feel like the 30s this evening if you're traveling after the Ravens' game wraps up.

Few rain chances this week

This week ahead also brings a couple of chances for showers.

The first comes on Tuesday into Wednesday. We could see up to a quarter inch of rainfall in parts of the state with this first round.

Next up will be later in the week. A few spotty showers are possible on Thursday and then a slightly higher potential Friday into this upcoming weekend. The late week rain doesn't appear to be a blockbuster rainfall, either: a couple tenths of an inch.

Leonid meteor shower peaks

Early in the week, the Leonid meteor shower will peak. Only up to 10-15 meteors per hour will be visible under ideal conditions . The shower peaks on Monday but you could see close to peak rates Sunday night and Monday night, as well.