Streetlight outage creates crime and security concerns for East Baltimore residents

BALTIMORE -- East Baltimore residents say that broken streetlights have created major safety problems for them.

They say several streetlamps have been out for over a month. Now, they want someone to do something about it.

WJZ is not sharing the name of the street and the neighborhood due to safety concerns.

BGE has posted stickers in the area notifying area residents that repairs need to be made and service is scheduled to take care of them.

But the stickers are dated and over a month old, and there has been no indication as to when that service will begin.

Now, neighborhood residents say they're left in the dark as to when the problem will be fixed. For the past four weeks, several of the streetlights in the neighborhood have been out, creating dangerous conditions, according to Baltimore resident Tabby Monroe.

"It's pitch black. It's completely dark," Monroe said. "You can't see across the street. That's how dark it is."

The lack of lights has residents living in fear of being robbed.

"It's not safe at all," East Baltimore resident Beverly Bell said.

Neighborhood residents say there have been several automobile break-ins since the lights went out, and it's so dark outside that security cameras aren't picking up the movements of the perpetrators.

"Y'all get on my nerves about paying the bill. Now, let me get on your nerves and fix this light for our safety," East Baltimore resident Jeri Dickerson said.

WJZ reached out to BGE to ask about when the gas and electric company plans on fixing the lights. A spokesperson said that the company is still working on providing an answer to WJZ.