Storms, wind and fall chill impact Maryland through the weekend

A new record high of 88° was set at BWI Marshall Airport Wednesday afternoon. Baltimore's previous record was set at 86° back in 1975. While the record heat is over for now, we're still expecting one more warm day Friday.

For the rest of the week, weather whiplash will continue, including drastic temperature changes, wind. strong storm potential, and even widespread frost. Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days, due to expected gusty winds, big temperatures swings and Friday evening storms.

Drastic weather changes will continue to impact Maryland

A burst of rain and strong gusty wind are most likely during the early hours of Friday evening. Afternoon temperatures will tumble from the lower 80s back into the 40s and 50s overnight with breezy winds, as the rain slowly exits during the overnight hours.

Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s on Saturday morning, with winds gusting 25 to 35 MPH. The breeze will make it feel chillier. It'll be a very brisk start to the Baltimore Running Festival. Wind-chills Saturday morning will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s for the first several hours of the morning.

Few snowflakes possible in western Maryland mountains

It's not out of the question that the first snowflakes of the season will fall across the mountains of western Maryland early Saturday morning. There won't be any accumulation.

Saturday afternoon will be breezy and chilly, with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Wind gusts will remain in the 25 to 40 mph range through the afternoon. The winds relax by Saturday night. Keep gusty winds in mind if you're planning outdoor activities.

The first widespread frost of the season is possible on Sunday morning. Despite a cold start to the day, sunshine will send temperatures back into the mid and upper 50s on Sunday afternoon, with much less wind.