ALERT DAY issued for possible severe storms in Maryland Friday

A stray storm or two is possible this evening, but most of the region will remain quiet overnight. Lows will settle into the 60s, and patchy fog may develop by morning.

A WJZ FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Friday due to expected multiple rounds of storms throughout the day into Friday night.

We're closely monitoring a complex of storms expected to develop tonight across the Ohio Valley. This system will track east and approach our region by Friday morning. While these storms are expected to weaken as they arrive, they could still bring localized downpours and brief gusty winds—potentially impacting the morning commute and Black-Eyed Susan Day events at Pimlico.

Later Friday, another round of storms is possible during the afternoon and evening. If we manage to get some sunshine and destabilization, these storms could turn strong to severe—especially in areas south and west of Baltimore. Damaging wind and hail will be the main threats. Highs will climb into the low to mid 80s.

A second storm complex is forecast to pass to our west and south late Friday night into Saturday. While most of that activity is expected to stay out of our region, a few storms could develop Saturday afternoon. If they do, they too could become strong with gusty winds and hail possible. Temperatures will soar into the mid and upper 80s, making it the warmest day so far this year.

A cold front will sweep through Saturday evening, bringing a noticeable drop in humidity and much more comfortable air.

Sunday and Monday both look fantastic with sunshine, seasonable temperatures, and low humidity.

Clouds will increase Tuesday, but conditions remain dry. By Wednesday and Thursday, a cool and unsettled pattern returns. Expect periods of rain and much cooler temperatures, with highs stuck in the low to mid 60s—well below average for mid-May.

Stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team for the latest updates