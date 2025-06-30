Stormy weather expected Monday afternoon in Maryland

Storms are expected to end July in Maryland

Storms are expected to end July in Maryland

Rainy weather is back in the forecast Monday after weekend storms caused damage in some Maryland neighborhoods.

We started the day quietly, with a few early morning showers before a couple more showers developed after sunrise.

Stormy weather Monday in Maryland

The better chance for showers - and a few storms - will be Monday afternoon into the evening.

A level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms is in place for most of Maryland on Monday. Damaging winds and heavy rain are the greatest concerns for developing storms on both Monday and Tuesday.

Alert Day weather Tuesday

Tuesday is a WJZ First Alert Weather Day. The risk for severe storms is higher: level 2 out of 5 risk.

Strong, damaging winds are the greatest threat when looking at Tuesday's storms. Heavy, potentially flooding rainfall is also a possibility thanks to increased levels of humidity typical in early July.

Storms will develop in the afternoon and continue into the evening. Your evening commute may be impacted for the second day in a row.

Fourth of July forecast

Conditions quiet down for the midweek. Sunshine returns to accompany the warm air and humidity as we head into the holiday weekend.

Speaking of the holiday weekend, the forecast looks to agree with your outdoor plans!

Friday the fourth, and the following Saturday and Sunday all look to be drier than not.

High temperatures will be in the 80s to 90s all three days. Don't forget the SPF with mainly sunny skies expected, and remember to stay hydrated!