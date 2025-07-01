Rain chances continue overnight across Maryland

More rain possible in Maryland before dry weather

The severe thunderstorm watch that was in effect for much of Maryland Tuesday has been canceled, with the most intense storms now confined to the southern portion of the state.

A cold front responsible for Tuesday afternoon's stormy conditions pushed through the region by Tuesday night, bringing an end to the threat of widespread severe weather and flooding. While spotty showers may linger into the overnight hours, any additional rainfall is expected to be light and non-threatening. Overnight lows will drop to near 70 degrees.

Clouds and a few early showers may linger into Wednesday morning, with temperatures starting in the 70s. As the day progresses, skies will begin to clear and highs will climb into the 80s. Humidity levels will also dip slightly behind the front, bringing a more comfortable feel to the air.

Thursday is shaping up to be a beautiful summer day, with sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 80s. Overnight lows will settle into the upper 60s.

Looking ahead to Independence Day, the forecast appears ideal for outdoor celebrations. Temperatures will begin in the 70s Friday morning and rise to the upper 80s by the afternoon. By fireworks time in the evening, temperatures are expected to fall to around 80 degrees under clear skies.

The weekend will feature more typical July weather as humidity begins to increase again. Despite the more humid conditions, dry weather is expected both Saturday and Sunday, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs near 90 degrees. Overnight temperatures will return to the low 70s by Sunday morning.

The return of full summer heat and humidity is expected next week, with afternoon highs in the low 90s and daily chances for scattered thunderstorms. The most likely day for storms currently appears to be Tuesday.