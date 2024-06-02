Watch CBS News
Storage barn with historic artifacts and exhibits for Harford County museum totaled by fire

BALTIMORE - A barn used to store historic artifacts at the Stepping Stone Museum was demolished by a fire Sunday afternoon in Harford County.

It took more than 50 firefighters to control the fire in Havre De Grace.

The storage barn was part of the Stepping Stone Museum and was used for museum exhibits and storage. 

The structure was a total loss, along with many of the historic artifacts stored within it, according to the Maryland Fire Marshal.  

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

First published on June 2, 2024 / 9:18 PM EDT

