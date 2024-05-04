Stevenson mourns loss of alumni Callum Robinson

Stevenson University is mourning the loss of former student-athlete and alumni Callum Robinson after learning he was one of three people who were found dead following a suffering trip tragedy in Mexico.

The University issued a statement Saturday morning on the loss saying, "Our prayers and thoughts are now for Callum's parents, Martin and Debra Robinson, who lost their two sons; the family of their friend Jack Carter Rhoad; and the many loved ones and friends all of these young men had," said Brett Adams, director of athletics.

Callum, his brother Jake, and their friend Jack Carter Rhoad went missing several days ago during a surfing trip to Mexico's Baja California coast. All three victims are believed to be the victims of foul play according to the FBI. Mexican authorities have arrested several persons of interest, and an investigation is underway.

"He was a stellar student, a stellar athlete, and an even better friend. We will look forward to a time when we can all join together as a community to honor and celebrate his life," says Adams.

Stevenson plans to honor Robinson in their next matchup at home on Saturday May 4th against Eastern University at 7:00 pm, for the MAC Commonwealth Championship.