7 Maryland billionaires among the 400 richest in the nation, Forbes says

BALTIMORE -- Seven Marylanders landed on Forbes ranking of the 400 wealthiest people in America, with two sports team owners leading the pack.

All of the locals on the list are white men who are over 55 years old, with the oldest of them nearing 100.

With net worths of $6.4 billion, Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti and Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner are tied at #143 on the list.

Bisciotti co-founded Allegis Group in 1983 with his cousin. According to Forbes, the company is now the largest staffing firm in the country, with $12.3 billion in yearly revenue.

Bisciotti, 62, bought the Ravens in 2004. His net worth jumped by over a billion dollars in the last year, according to Forbes. He resides in Millersville but was raised in Baltimore City.

Lerner owns Lerner Enterprises, one of the largest owners of real estate in the Washington, D.C area. According to Forbes, he started his real estate company in 1952 by borrowing $250 from his wife.

Lerner, 97, has owned the Nationals since 2006 but passed control of the team to his son Mark in 2018. He lives in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

The third richest Marylander is Mitchell Rales at #158 with a net worth of $5.8 billion. He and his brother run the Danaher industrial firm. The 66-year-old lives in Potomac.

Dan Snyder, owner of the Washington Commanders, comes in at #211 with a net worth of $4.9 billion. The fourth-wealthiest Marylander dropped out of the University of Maryland at 20 years old and started marketing company Snyder Communications.

Snyder bought the Commanders -- the Redskins at the time -- in 1999 for $750 million. He sold Snyder Communications in 2000 for $2.1 billion in stock. The 57-year-old lives in Potomac.

Jim Davis co-founded Allegis Group with his cousin Steve Bisciotti. The 62-year-old Cockeysville resident landed at #244 on the list with a net worth of $4.4 billion.

Bernard Saul II lands at #285 with a net worth of $3.9 billion. He inherited B.F. Saul Company, his grandfather's property management firm, and turned it into a real estate empire, Forbes said. The 90-year-old lives in Chevy Chase.

The state's seventh-richest Marylander is David Rubenstein, co-founder And Co-Executive Chairman of the Carlyle Group, a multinational private equity company. The 73-year-old lives in Bethesda.

Forbes said the nation's 400 richest people are actually collectively poorer than a year ago, with the group worth $4 trillion—$500 billion less than last year.