Stellar Start to the Weekend Across Maryland

Happy Saturday, Maryland!

It was a crisp start to to the day with morning lows in the 50s and 60s across the area. Prepare your sunscreen and sunglasses as we're forecasting bountiful sunshine today. Humidity will stay comfortable through the day and may actually decrease later on, increasing the comfort level even more.

Missed the full moon on Friday night/Saturday morning? With clear skies tonight, you'll get a chance to see the nearly full moon this evening again.

More sunshine returns for Sunday. Temperatures in the afternoon may be a degree or two warmer as we're heading into a warming trend. Overall, Sunday looks to be a near carbon copy of the weather we'll have on Saturday.

Quiet and comfortable conditions continue into Monday. Again, temperatures will be slightly warmer and that may also come with a slight uptick in humidity.

You'll definitely notice the humidity on Tuesday with another increase in the 'muggy meter'. Steamy conditions will stay with us through the second half of the 7-day forecast. Wednesday will bring our next chance for showers and possibly storms in the afternoon. Storm chances remain for Thursday and Friday, as well.