Stefanie Mavronis to fill in as Baltimore's public safety interim director

BALTIMORE - Baltimore's Mayor's Office announced Stefanie Mavronis as the interim public safety director.

Mavronis, currently the Chief of Staff for the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood and Safety Engagement (MONSE), will take over the role once Shantay Jackson departs from her position.

Jackson announced in May that she will be stepping down as director of MONSE. Her final day will be on June 30.

Jackson lead MONSE since late 2020.