Baltimore public safety director Shantay Jackson to step down

BALTIMORE — Shantay Jackson, the director of Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott's office of public safety, plans to step down from her position next month, the mayor's office said Thursday.

Jackson lead the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, known as MONSE, since late 2020. Her resignation is the latest in a recent string of high-profile departures from the mayor's office.

She made a statement on the resignation Thursday afternoon. "It is with mixed emotions that I have chosen to resign as the Executive Director of MONSE as I enter into my next chapter of service to our City. I do not take this decision lightly." Jackson said. "I have full faith that the team we have built over the past two-and-a-half years will be able to carry on this transformational work and deliver on our commitments to building a safer Baltimore."

Jackson also said she'll be working with the mayor to ensure a smooth transition before her departure on June 30.

Scott asked his chief of staff Chezia Cager and communications director Cirilo Manego to step down from their positions earlier this month, the Baltimore Banner reports.

The mayor said he's sad to see Jackson leave, but is proud of the work she's done, specifically when it comes to violence reduction. That work includes the launch of the Gun Violence Reduction Strategy pilot in the Western District, which the mayor's office said has led to a 34 percent aggregate reduction in homicides and nonfatal shootings in 2022.

We are sad to announce that Executive Director Shantay Jackson will be stepping down from her role effective June 30.



Couldn’t be prouder of how far we’ve come, but there’s more to do! We’re confident that we have put the structures in place to deliver for Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/jjCXP8UDVp — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) May 11, 2023

"On behalf of the entire City of Baltimore, I want to thank Executive Director Jackson for her service," Scott said. "She has been an integral part of my administration's work to treat violence as a public health issue and carry out Baltimore's Comprehensive Violence Prevention Plan."