Warm & humid Sunday, with a stormy afternoon across Maryland

Maybe this is how steamed crabs feel

These hot and humid conditions can be described in many ways, but steamy is quite fitting. Actual temperatures may be at, or just shy of 90°... but it will feel a bit warmer. Dress for a muggy day and make a back-up plan for any outdoor activities. After 1pm and until sundown, plans could be interrupted by showers, thunderstorms and isolated instances of flash flooding,

Weather will be hot and muggy for Orioles' games

The Baltimore Orioles are hosting the Miami Marlins this weekend before the All-Star break.

Sunday's 1:35 p.m. game will be the hottest of the weekend. With a midday start, temperatures will hover near 90 degrees with heat indices again between 95° and 100°. Be sure to drink plenty of water and wear sun protection. A stray thunderstorm is also possible during the game. Any storm that develops will produce frequent lightning and heavy rain.

Severe storms, heavy rain possible on Monday in Maryland

Monday could bring more widespread showers and thunderstorms across Maryland, especially during the afternoon and early evening. Some storms may be strong or severe. The WJZ First Alert Weather Team may issue a First Alert Weather Day depending on how storm trends evolve.

Hot and muggy weather with scattered thunderstorms remains in the forecast through much of next week. While no day looks like a total washout, any storm could drop heavy rainfall in a short period.

