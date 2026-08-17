Steamy start to week across Maryland, a few afternoon storms

Monday is looking quiet, hot, and muggy through early afternoon. A few isolated to widely scattered storms will develop mid to late afternoon and continue through early evening before exiting the area.

The state gets to enjoy two back-to-back days of nice weather Tuesday and Wednesday before the risk of heavy storms returns late this week.

Heat, humidity, and storms possible in Baltimore metro Monday

Sunday's high temperatures only reached the upper 70s. The forecast for Monday's afternoon temperatures is for them to reach upper 80s to lower 90s, but factor in the tropical humidity, and the feels like temperature will top out in the middle to upper 90s.

The state will enjoy a mixture of clouds and sunshine Monday before storms develop. The timeline for isolated to widely scattered gusty showers and storms will be 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. Any storm could bring drenching downpours, gusty winds, and lightning. Any storms that form should exit the region after 9 p.m.

Skies will partially clear overnight with lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday bring best weather of the week

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring us some of the best weather for the next seven days. Look for a mixture of clouds and sunshine both days with highs in the upper 80s.

The humidity will start high Tuesday morning but humidity levels will gradually decrease throughout the day with a light northerly breeze. Tuesday will feature fabulous weather during the evening as the Orioles take on the Yankees at Camden Yards, Oriole Park. The weather should be beautiful for the entire game with the first pitch flying at 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday is our weather winner of the week with the lowest humidity levels along with plenty of sunshine. Highs Wednesday will top out in the upper 80s to around 90°.

The weather for the Yankees @ Orioles looks awesome again Wednesday evening if you're headed to that game.

Stormy weather returns to Maryland late this week

An unsettled pattern for showers and storms returns to Maryland beginning on Thursday and continuing through next weekend. The first round of heavy showers and storms will be possible Thursday afternoon and evening. Any storm could drop torrential rain along with gusty winds. The muggy meter will be back at the top of the scale, so the fuel for downpours will be there.

A parade of disturbances will keep rain chances in the numerous category Friday through the weekend. Heavy rain appears to be the greatest risk from these showers and storms, given the tropical humidity in place. Since the area has recently received much more rainfall, the risk for flooding could potentially be on the rise.

Muggy weather with more scattered showers and storms appears to be on the way for this weekend. Highs will reach the lower to middle 80s.