State police investigate two fatal shootings hours apart in Dorchester County

BALTIMORE – Maryland State Police are investigating two fatal shootings that occurred a few hours apart Thursday evening in Dorchester County.

At approxiamately 7:15 p.m. Thursday, the Cambridge Police Department responded to the area of Pleasant Street and Race Street in Cambridge, Maryland for reports of a shooting. Officers located then the victim, Taijay Brian Daniels, 24, of Cambridge, Maryland, who had been shot multiple times. Daniels was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was called in by Cambridge Police to assume the investigation. According to a preliminary investigation, an unknown black male wearing a black jacket, dark jeans, black shoes and black book bag robbed Daniels at gunpoint. During the course of the robbery, the gunman shot Daniels before leaving the area.

At about 10 p.m. last night, the Cambridge Police Department responded to the 700 block of High Street in Cambridge, Maryland for reports of a second gunshot victim. Officers located the victim, identified as Lory Eugene Fields, 69, of Cambridge, Maryland. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

State Police Homicide detectives are investigating both cases with the help of Cambridge Police.

Anyone with information on these cases are urged to call Maryland State Police at 410-819-4747.