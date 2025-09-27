Which Starbucks locations are closing in Baltimore?

Starbucks is closing several establishments in Maryland in an attempt to revitalize the coffee shop, according to CEO Brian Niccol.

The coffee conglomerate made the announcement on Thursday, stating some cafes were "unable to create the physical environment our customers and partners expect, or where we don't see a path to financial performance."

"Each year, we open and close coffeehouses for a variety of reasons, from financial performance to lease expirations. This is a more significant action that we understand will impact partners and customers," Niccol said.

The company also announced that they will be eliminating 900 non-retail partner roles with closing many open positions.

Those who will be let go will receive generous severance and support packages, including benefits extensions, Niccol added.

Which Maryland Starbucks locations are closing?

Though Starbucks didn't release a list of the locations to be closed, it lists six cafes in Baltimore whose hours are set as closed after Saturday.

These locations include:

Belvedere-1209 N. Charles Street

Canton-2500 Boston Street

Inner Harbor-100 E. Pratt Street

Federal Hill-1100 S Charles Street

Fells Point- 631 S Broadway Street

Washington Hill- 250 West Pratt Street

CBS News also reported that nearly 500 locations in North America are likely to be closed in the current quarter, according to a note from TD Cowen analyst Andrew Charles.

Who is Brian Niccol?

Brian Niccol became Starbucks' CEO in September 2024 in an attempt to revamp the brand.

According to The Associated Press, Niccol was able to double Chipotle's profit and its stock price while he was their CEO for almost six years.

Starbucks announced 1,100 corporate layoffs in February of this year to increase efficiency and accountability for decisions, AP news reported.