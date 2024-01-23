Ravens playoff success brings economic boom to Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Ravens' great season has the entire city bleeding purple in excitement as they get ready to host the AFC Championship.

They're also bleeding green as fans buy tickets, apparel, and book hotel stays - providing quite the economic boost for the city of Baltimore.

On the field - the Ravens have been standing on business all year long - but off the field - they have boosted business off the excitement of this run to the Super Bowl.

At Hotel Revival in Mount Vernon - the Ravens' success is giving them an unusual and rare sellout in January for business.

"Business has been booming, the Ravens have been a huge impact for us," said Raymond Sneed, General Manager of Hotel Revival. "There's something about the NFL and your team being successful, it's a talking point with the staff - it's a talking point with the customers - it's a conversation, with good banter that gets everyone excited."

And after booking a place to stay - you have local fans who are doing business good at apparel stores like Poorboys Sports in Dundalk - where they have the freshest and newest gear for the Ravens flock.

"It's been crazy, I mean packed - the parking lot is packed - having trouble getting cars in the lot to be honest with you," Michael Tyson, Owner of Poor Boys Sports said.

What's also fantastic is the lengths to which fans will spend money on the newest boldest apparel as the Ravens look to make history at the bank on Sunday. For many passionate fans, money is a secondary issue.

"I'm extra excited, I've been in this store for about an hour and half ....money right now, it's not a big thing, it's not a big thing right now, I'm just extra excited," said Ravens fan Nicole Green.

The reason for that excitement and splurging? Our MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson and a promise that Baltimore sure hopes that he keeps.

"His draft day, he said, they're going to get a Super Bowl out of me...and that's where we're at...so we're ready," Tyson said.