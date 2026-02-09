Man accused of stabbing wife to death in Howard County faces prior charges

As he awaits charges for the death of his estranged wife, Alexander Stephenson is already facing charges in an incident involving her and two of his children.

Howard County Police say the 53-year-old turned himself in Sunday, hours after officers found his wife, Amethyst Stephenson, stabbed to death.

WJZ reviewed Alexander Stephenson's court records Monday, finding he's been charged in an incident in Sykesville just one day before the deadly stabbing.

"A tragic situation"

Police responded to a home on the 3400 block of Huntsmans Run in Ellicott City a little after 8 a.m. Sunday.

Officers were informed Alexander Stephenson stabbed Amethyst Stephenson and fled the scene, according to police.

They also learned the two were estranged, with Amethyst Stephenson living at the home.

Alexander Stephenson eventually turned himself in at police's Northern District Station. Police say he had non-life-threatening self-inflicted injuries, and was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore.

Once he's released from the hospital, police intend to charge him with first-degree murder and for violating his wife's protective order against him.

"When something like this happens, when somebody has done the right things to protect themselves and [the victim still gets hurt]...it's really a tragic situation," Howard County Police spokesperson Seth Hoffman said.

Court documents show Amethyst Stephenson filed her protective order last month. In her petition, she said her husband "made veiled and direct threats of violence against the children. He has threatened to kill us. He punches walls, destroys property..."

A temporary protective order was granted then, and a final protective order was granted last Monday. It was meant to last through Feb. 2, 2027.

Previous incident

Alexander Stephenson was already charged with second-degree assault, violating Amethyst Stephenson's protective order, as well as other charges in Carroll County.

Charging documents show the Carroll County Sheriff's Office and Maryland State Police responded to the High's gas station at 6700 Sykesville Road in Sykesville around 8 p.m. Saturday.

911 calls came in regarding a fight in a car parked at the gas station.

MSP troopers learned Alexander Stephenson was in the car with two of his children, one of whom was driving. The one driving was trying to get in touch with Amethyst Stephenson to alert her Alexander Stephenson was intoxicated, according to charging documents.

Things escalated, to the point Alexander Stephenson allegedly bit the left thumb of the one driving, and tried to scratch or gouge the other child's eyes.

Amethyst Stephenson also told troopers he tried to call her, which goes against her protective order.

Court records also show Alexander Stephenson had a protective order against an ex-wife years ago. It expired in December 2021.

Protection from domestic violence

Ngozi Obineme, is the executive director for HopeWorks, Howard County's only comprehensive center for domestic violence and sexual assault survivors, said protective orders are an important tool. However, it shouldn't be the only tool being used.

"It's important to have law enforcement involved, the courts involved, advocates like we have at HopeWorks, and service providers really working together to respond quickly and assess risks when violations occur," Obineme said.

For more information about HopeWorks services, which includes an emergency shelter, legal services, and support groups, visit this website.

HopeWorks also operates a 24/7 hotline, which you can call at 410-997-2272. It is confidential.