Watch CBS News
Local News

Man wanted for deadly stabbing of estranged wife in Howard County turns himself in

By
Adam Thompson
Digital Content Producer, CBS Baltimore
Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.
Read Full Bio
Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Add CBS News on Google

A man wanted for the deadly stabbing of his estranged wife in Howard County turned himself in on Sunday, according to police.

Alexander Stephenson, 53, is accused of stabbing 47-year-old Amethyst Stephenson around 8 a.m. on Sunday in the 3400 block of Huntsmans Run in Ellicott City. Amethyst Stephenson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Alexander Stephenson took off before officers responded, and later turned himself in. He was taken to Shock Trauma with non-life-threatening self-inflected injuries.

Alexander Stephenson is facing first-degree murder and violation of protective order charges.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue