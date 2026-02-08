Man wanted for deadly stabbing of estranged wife in Howard County turns himself in

A man wanted for the deadly stabbing of his estranged wife in Howard County turned himself in on Sunday, according to police.

Alexander Stephenson, 53, is accused of stabbing 47-year-old Amethyst Stephenson around 8 a.m. on Sunday in the 3400 block of Huntsmans Run in Ellicott City. Amethyst Stephenson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Alexander Stephenson took off before officers responded, and later turned himself in. He was taken to Shock Trauma with non-life-threatening self-inflected injuries.

Alexander Stephenson is facing first-degree murder and violation of protective order charges.