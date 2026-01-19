Maryland's National Harbor could be getting a Sphere entertainment venue

A Sphere Entertainment venue could be coming to Maryland under a proposal announced by the governor's office.

The 6,000-seat venue would be a smaller-scale version of the 17,600-seat Sphere that opened in Las Vegas in 2023. It would be the second such venue built in the U.S.

"The addition of Sphere would create a new Maryland landmark that drives significant economic, cultural and community benefits for the county, state, and region, and provides unparalleled immersive experiences powered by advanced technologies," the State of Maryland, Prince George's County and Peterson Companies said in a joint statement.

The timeline for the project is unclear, as it is pending definitive agreements, government incentives and approvals from the state and county.

Sphere proposal for National Harbor, Maryland

The proposed Sphere would be located in National Harbor, Maryland, an area about 15 minutes from Washington, D.C., known as an entertainment district.

The sphere in Maryland would feature an LED display around the exterior that will show "both artistic and branded content," according to the proposal.

Inside, the venue would have a 16K by 16K interior display, an immersive sound system, haptic seating and 4D effects.

The Sphere would host concerts, brand events and other immersive experiences, according to the proposal.

"Our focus has always been on creating a global network of Spheres across forward-looking cities," said James Dolan, CEO and Executive Chairman of Sphere Entertainment. "Sphere is a new experiential medium."

Another Sphere venue is also being planned in Abu Dhabi, the company said.

Economic impact of Maryland's Sphere

According to the proposal, the Sphere project would use public and private funding, including $200 million in private incentives.

The construction of the venue would generate about 2,500 jobs, and once operational, the Sphere would support nearly 4,750 jobs, according to the proposal. The projected economic impact is more than $1 billion annually.

"This will be one of the largest economic development projects in Prince George's County history – proving once again our state is the best place in the country to bring dreams to life," said Gov. Wes Moore. "We're excited for what this means for our people, and how it will showcase the best of what Maryland has to offer to everyone who visits."