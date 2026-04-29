Bill signed in Maryland makes way for Sphere entertainment venue in Prince George's County

A bill that was signed into law in Maryland this week changes tax provisions to support the creation of a Sphere Entertainment venue in Prince George's County.

State and county leaders announced in January that the 6,000-seat venue could be coming to National Harbor, potentially making it the second of its kind in the U.S.

Maryland's Sphere would be a smaller version of the one that opened in Las Vegas in 2023, according to the proposal.

The bill adjusts Tax Increment Financing (TIF) definitions, providing the county with the flexibility of funds to support the project.

Prince George's County Executive Aisha Braveboy said tax funding was initially limited to infrastructure needs. However, the National Harbor area is already developed with necessities, including roads, water and sewer.

Braveboy said proceeds from public bonds, and not tax funding, will be used toward the project.

According to Maryland leaders, the addition of the sphere would support further economic development in the region.

Extraordinary Development District

The bill, HB1247, changes the definition of an "Extraordinary Development District" and expands the purpose for which funding can be used in Prince George's County to include the acquisition, construction and rehabilitation of the "immersive entertainment development district."

The move allows the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission to enter into an agreement, pledging certain security bonds as the county's contingent on the project.

In the bill, Maryland General Assembly members said the venue is critical to the "continued growth and competitiveness of the tourism, arts and hospitality industries" in Prince George's County and across Maryland.

According to state lawmakers, the high-cost and unique technical infrastructure needed to create the venue requires specialized financing.

Development of the entertainment district is expected to generate new tax revenue, create high-skill jobs and foster secondary economic development in the surrounding areas, lawmakers said in the bill.

Sphere Entertainment venue proposal

The proposed venue, managed by the company Sphere Entertainment, would have an LED display around the outside that would show "artistic and branded content."

Inside, the Sphere would have a 16K by 16K display, 4D effect, an immersive sound system and haptic seats.

The venue could be used to host concerns, branded events and other immersive experiences, according to the proposal. Another similar venue is being planned for Abu Dhabi, the company said.

The venue is projected to create about 2,500 jobs and support 4,750 jobs once it's operational.

The state committed $13.5 million to the project, the governor's office said. The company said the venue could open before 2030, pending definitive agreements and approvals.