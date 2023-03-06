Speed cameras in place on Baltimore-Washington Parkway

BALTIMORE -- The speed limit has been reduced in a work zone on MD 295 (the Baltimore-Washington Parkway), so automated speed cameras have been installed to remind drivers to slow their roll.

Work begins Monday on the MD 295 bridge over the Amtrak railway line in Anne Arundel County, and the speed enforcement begins Monday too.

After a 21-day warning period, speeding might cost you a $40 fine. The speed limit through the work zone is 55 miles per hour.

Contractor crews will be repairing concrete and replacing bridge bearings on the two bridges, the Maryland Department of Transportation said. The construction in the area is expected to be complete by this spring.