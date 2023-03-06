Watch CBS News
Local News

Speed cameras in place on Baltimore-Washington Parkway

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- The speed limit has been reduced in a work zone on MD 295 (the Baltimore-Washington Parkway), so automated speed cameras have been installed to remind drivers to slow their roll. 

Work begins Monday on the MD 295 bridge over the Amtrak railway line in Anne Arundel County, and the speed enforcement begins Monday too. 

After a 21-day warning period, speeding might cost you a $40 fine. The speed limit through the work zone is 55 miles per hour. 

Contractor crews will be repairing concrete and replacing bridge bearings on the two bridges, the Maryland Department of Transportation said. The construction in the area is expected to be complete by this spring. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 6, 2023 / 8:45 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.