Speed camera fines in Maryland jump on Oct. 1, drivers facing up to $425 ticket

Drivers caught speeding by camera in Maryland will soon pay steeper fines—up to $425, depending on how fast they're going.

The new fine structure, part of House Bill 182 signed by Maryland Gov. Wes Moore in May, goes into effect next week. It applies to speed cameras on I-83 in Baltimore and in other parts of the state, including residential areas, school zones, and state routes.

Baltimore resident Francine Terry said she sees drivers speeding all the time. She described a close call with her brother behind the wheel.

"We were almost about to be in a car accident, but my brother, he caught it just in time," Terry said.

Terry said the experience left her shaken.

"Because it was like they're in a hurry to get somewhere. That's why I stay in the house," she said.

Under the new law, drivers caught speeding by 12 to 15 miles per hour over the limit will face a $40 fine. Those going 40 miles per hour or more over the limit can be fined up to $425.

"I guess that's certainly a deterrent for speeding," said Baltimore resident Wayne Garrison.

Some drivers, though, see the fines as excessive.

"I feel like that's kind of like annoying in a way, because I feel like that's a lot of money," said Loyola University student Riley Taymans.

The new fines are as follows:

12-15 mph over: $40

16-19 mph over: $70

20-29 mph over: $120

30-39 mph over: $230

40+ mph over: $425

As for whether the fines will actually change driver behavior, Taymans is skeptical.

"Maybe for some, but I think others still aren't really going to care."

As part of the law, the State Highway Administration must create a group to study speed monitoring systems in school zones. Their findings must be shared with the governor and the General Assembly.