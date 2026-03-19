Car backfire prompts brief lockdown at 2 Baltimore County schools

Two Baltimore County schools were placed on a short lockdown Thursday morning after a car backfired, prompting concerns about a potential weapon, according to school officials.

The principals of Sparrows Point Middle and High schools said the incident occurred around 10:50 a.m. after reports of a loud noise and a possible weapon in the building.

The reports were quickly found to be inaccurate. Officials determined that the noise came from a car that backfired, high school principal, Larissa Santos, and middle school principal, Eric Eiswert, said in a statement.

Baltimore County police and staff from the Department of School Safety responded to the scene. All students were found to be safe.

The lockdown was lifted around 11:30 a.m., according to officials.