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Car backfire prompts brief lockdown at 2 Baltimore County schools

By JT Moodee Lockman

/ CBS Baltimore

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Two Baltimore County schools were placed on a short lockdown Thursday morning after a car backfired, prompting concerns about a potential weapon, according to school officials. 

The principals of Sparrows Point Middle and High schools said the incident occurred around 10:50 a.m. after reports of a loud noise and a possible weapon in the building. 

The reports were quickly found to be inaccurate. Officials determined that the noise came from a car that backfired, high school principal, Larissa Santos, and middle school principal, Eric Eiswert, said in a statement. 

Baltimore County police and staff from the Department of School Safety responded to the scene. All students were found to be safe. 

The lockdown was lifted around 11:30 a.m., according to officials. 

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