Nearly 40 charged in major Southwest Baltimore drug trafficking takedown

BALTIMORE -- Four criminal organizations involved in drug trafficking in Southwest Baltimore were dismantled during a major takedown, Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates announced on Monday.

Investigators are calling the major takedown "Operation Tornado Alley," and with it comes roughly 40 people, between the ages of 16 to 60, who are now charged with a range of crimes, including murder conspiracy.

"We all together want to ensure that the 38 individuals that we've indicted know that their toothbrush will be waiting for them," Bates said.

Bates said the arrests were a result of six months of 24/7 surveillance and collaboration with federal partners, which collected large amounts of drugs, cash, and nearly 70 guns.

"Law enforcement recovered over 7 kg of cocaine, 3 kg of fentanyl heroin mixture, 110 pounds of cannabis and nearly $400,000 in cash believed to be derived from the sale of narcotics," said Jared Forget, the Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Agency."

Evidence also included 15 stolen cars, while police said their investigation put a stop to a planned murder hit.

"This takedown is a powerful example of what we can achieve through strong partnerships and focused investigations,"

said Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley. "By removing dangerous individuals, illegal firearms, and drugs from our streets, we are taking significant steps toward making Baltimore a safer city. We remain relentless in our pursuit of those who bring harm to our neighborhoods."

The investigation

Investigators said a wiretap helped them draw up the charges of roughly 40 people tied to one of four drug enterprises that operated in Southwest Baltimore.

Investigators say the group operated their drug enterprises in four areas -- the 2000 block of West Pratt Street; the 500 block of Millington Avenue; the 1700 block of Lemmon Street and the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue.

Officers stopped an armed robbery and a planned turf war that Bates said could have been as severe as the mass shooting in Baltimore's Brooklyn Homes neighborhood in July 2023.

Police also identified multiple sources of fentanyl and cocaine, some of which included import and large quantities out of state, including 340 grams of suspected cocaine that was being brought from New York into Maryland, on behalf of the criminal organization in the 500 block of Millington Avenue.

On November 19, law enforcement coordinated raids involving multiple agencies, including DEA, ATF, FBI, and local police departments.

"Dismantling these operations marks a significant step forward," Bates said. "We are not only disrupting the sale of illegal and lethal narcotics but also mitigating potential murders."

Bates promised continued efforts to dismantle criminal organizations.

"My office is committed to continuing to upend the lives of individuals who think Baltimore is a safe place to traffic guns, drugs, and violence."

The State's Attorney's Office has secured 38 state indictments with 34 defendants, involving four conspiracies.

Those indicted include:

1700 block of Lemmon Street

Nyquan Carter

David Taylor

Vashawn Richardson

Darnell Austin

Aiden Hill

Jeremiah Taylor

James Thomas

Cheree Eads

Zachary Taylor

Keyontay Jones

Haywood Smith

Raequan Turner

2000 block of W. Pratt Street

Juvenile

Damontay Gardner

Eric Phillips

500 block of Millington Avenue

Giorgi Roman

Antonesha Berry

Keron Tyson

Frank Bryant

Steven Smith Jr.

Daryl Paige

Michael Wray

Kai Deon Johnson

Jorge Barrios

Anthony Berry

Willie Jones

Sean Clay

2800 block of Edmondson Avenue

Avery McMorris

Dashawd McCoy

Derrick Thompson

Jeffrey Haynie