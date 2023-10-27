Watch CBS News
Local News

Southwest Baltimore gunfire leaves one person dead, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Thursday Evening News Roundup (10/26/2023)
Your Thursday Evening News Roundup (10/26/2023) 02:48

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Baltimore's Hollins Market neighborhood on Thursday, according to authorities.

Officers were sent to the unit block of South Arlington Avenue around 9:15 p.m. That's where they found an unidentified male suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

An ambulance took the male to a local hospital, which is where medical personnel pronounced him dead.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stopper tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 26, 2023 / 11:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.