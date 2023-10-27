Southwest Baltimore gunfire leaves one person dead, police say

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Baltimore's Hollins Market neighborhood on Thursday, according to authorities.

Officers were sent to the unit block of South Arlington Avenue around 9:15 p.m. That's where they found an unidentified male suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

An ambulance took the male to a local hospital, which is where medical personnel pronounced him dead.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stopper tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.