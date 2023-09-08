Some school buses dropping off students at different location after reported shooting in Annapolis
BALTIMORE - Police are responding to a reported shooting Friday afternoon in Annapolis.
School buses will be dropping students off at Bywater and Copeland streets with officers there, according to police.
Parents can meet the students there and walk them home.
Police say there is no threat to the public.
No other information was provided.
