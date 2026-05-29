Some of the nicest weather of the year for Maryland to enjoy

Top ten weather day of the year for Baltimore metro

Temperatures Friday morning started off in the lower to middle 50s with even a few pockets of upper 40s. This seasonably chilly air will quickly warm as a dry and comfortable airmass is in place.

Expect one of the top ten nicest weather days of the year today. Sunshine will help quickly warm temperatures and you'll have that sunshine through 8:25 p.m. Highs Friday afternoon will climb into the upper 70s to around 80°. Winds will be a little less gusty than Thursday out of the west to northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Evening weather looks fantastic for baseball. The Orioles first pitch temperature at 7:05 p.m. this evening will be around 78°. With a mostly clear sky, the weather will be great for baseball and also fireworks following the game.

Comfortable and sunny weekend weather ahead in Maryland

This upcoming weekend is looking much drier and better for all outdoor plans across the Mid-Atlantic. It's shaping up to much nicer than Memorial Day Weekend.

Saturday will be a breezy day with a wind out of the north at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. You may want a light jacket or sweatshirt for the day Saturday. Most of the day will be in the 60s with a few hours during the afternoon reaching the lower 70s. If you're headed to the Orioles game late Saturday afternoon, you'll have first pitch temperatures in the lower 70s at 4:05 p.m. The game looks nice, but pleasantly cool with temperatures sliding into the 60s.

Saturday night will be chilly with lows dropping into the mid to upper 40s in our coolest neighborhoods and lower 50s in the City.

Sunday morning will start chilly, but temperatures will quickly warm with the dry air in place. Look for a picture perfect weather day with highs in the middle 70s.

Warmer temperatures, slim chance of wet weather next week

Rain chances for next week or looking rather meager. We may see a brief sprinkle or light shower Monday and Tuesday, but right now odds are favoring a drier forecast.

Temperatures will turn more summer-like by mid to late next week as they return to the lower 80s Thursday and middle 80s by Friday.