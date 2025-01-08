Watch CBS News
Some Maryland schools will be delayed, closed Thursday due to icy, snowy roads

Adam Thompson

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Some Maryland schools still dealing with messy road conditions caused by this week's winter storm will be closed or delayed on Thursday, January 9.

WJZ's weather team issued a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday due to bitter and biting cold winds and brutally cold wind-chills. High temperatures will reach the upper 20s, but wind-chills will stay in the single digits and teens. The worst of the cold will be felt during the Thursday morning commute where many neighborhoods feel like 0 to 9 degrees.  

 The following schools are closed on Thursday, Jan. 9:

  • Caroline County Public Schools

The following schools are delayed on Thursday, Jan. 9:

  • Anne Arundel County Public Schools (delayed two hours)
  • Charles County Public Schools (delayed two hours)

WJZ will continue to update the list of school closings as they are reported. Find a full list of closures HERE.

Stay updated on the forecast with WJZ's First Alert Weather team.   

Adam Thompson

Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.

