Some Maryland schools will be delayed, closed Thursday due to icy, snowy roads
BALTIMORE -- Some Maryland schools still dealing with messy road conditions caused by this week's winter storm will be closed or delayed on Thursday, January 9.
WJZ's weather team issued a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday due to bitter and biting cold winds and brutally cold wind-chills. High temperatures will reach the upper 20s, but wind-chills will stay in the single digits and teens. The worst of the cold will be felt during the Thursday morning commute where many neighborhoods feel like 0 to 9 degrees.
The following schools are closed on Thursday, Jan. 9:
- Caroline County Public Schools
The following schools are delayed on Thursday, Jan. 9:
- Anne Arundel County Public Schools (delayed two hours)
- Charles County Public Schools (delayed two hours)
WJZ will continue to update the list of school closings as they are reported. Find a full list of closures HERE.
Stay updated on the forecast with WJZ's First Alert Weather team.