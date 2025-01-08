Maryland Weather: Bitterly cold this week; more snow possible

BALTIMORE -- An early morning snow shower may leave a slippery coating in spots. Cold continues into weekend with possible snow.

We are waking up to very cold temperatures and a few snow showers on this Wednesday morning. Feels like temperatures are in the lower teens and winds are gusting 20 to 25 mph. Expect a mostly cloudy, cold, and windy day ahead. Highs will top out around 32° but with the cold winds the temperatures will feel like the upper teens all day long.

With the refreeze overnight and pockets of snow showers leaving a slippery coating in some neighborhoods, watch out for slippery to slick travel for your morning commute.

Another reinforcing shot of arctic air arrives with another cold front crossing the area this evening and tonight. This will send us more wind and even colder temperatures. Overnight lows tonight will dip down into the upper teens and lower 20s. Winds will be gusting to over 30 mph, so wind-chills map dip as low as 0° in our coldest neighborhoods.

Thursday is a WJZ First Alert Weather Day for bitter and biting cold winds and brutally cold wind-chills. High temperatures will reach the upper 20s, but wind-chills will stay in the single digits and teens. The worst of the cold will be felt for the Thursday morning commute where many neighborhoods feel like 0° to 9°.

Expect thickening clouds on Friday with more cold temperatures. The day looks dry, but some light snow is possible Friday night into Saturday.. Based on the latest data, there is a chance for snow, though it does not appear likely to be as significant as Monday's storm. Current models suggest the storm will track south of the area, with enough moisture to produce light snow starting late Friday night and continuing into early Saturday morning. Right now our first snowfall forecast is calling for a coating to 2" across the area.

Travel disruptions could develop late Friday night into Saturday morning as the snow begins to fall and ground temperatures are well below freezing.

By Saturday afternoon, temperatures will rise to the mid-30s, allowing some melting to occur. Cold nights and sunny afternoons are expected to follow through early next week. Highs on Sunday will reach the mid to upper 30s, with temperatures nearing 40 degrees on Monday.

Another round of colder weather is expected by the middle of next week. Highs will drop back into the 20s on Wednesday and Thursday, with nighttime lows falling into the teens.