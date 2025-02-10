Some Maryland schools to dismiss early or go virtual on Tuesday due to impending snowstorm

BALTIMORE - Some Maryland school districts will be dismissing early or operating on virtual learning schedules on Tuesday, Feb. 11, due to an impending winter storm.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect across Maryland from Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning. Snow will accumulate 4 to 6 inches in and around Baltimore with lesser amounts to the north near the Pennsylvania state line and locally higher totals to the south across Anne Arundel county and east across the eastern shore.

Snowfall accumulation forecast by early Wednesday:

2 to 4 inches across extreme northern Maryland, which includes northern Carroll, Baltimore, Harford, and Cecil Counties

across extreme northern Maryland, which includes northern Carroll, Baltimore, Harford, and Cecil Counties 4 to 6 inches across much of central Maryland along and near I-70 corridor, including the Baltimore Beltway and towns and communities inside and near the Beltway

across much of central Maryland along and near I-70 corridor, including the Baltimore Beltway and towns and communities inside and near the Beltway 5 to 7 inches across our southern neighborhoods including central and southern Anne Arundel county along with Talbot, Caroline, Kent, and Queen Anne's counties on the eastern shore.

Baltimore City Public Schools say a decision will be made by mid-morning on Tuesday. However, all after-school activities are canceled.

The following schools are dismissing early on Tuesday, Feb. 11:

Baltimore County Public Schools (dismissing three hours early)

The following schools will have virtual learning on Tuesday, Feb. 11:

Anne Arundel County Public Schools

WJZ will continue to update the list of school closings, delays and early dismissals as they are reported. Find a full list of closures HERE.

Stay updated on the forecast with WJZ's First Alert Weather team.

Transportation crews at work

Maryland transportation crews are preparing the roadways for potential wintry weather that could bring snow and icy to much of the state.

The State Highway Administration will use salt brine to treat the roadways, while snowplows will be used to clear much of the snow on busy streets and highways.

Safety on slick roads

Maryland's State Highway Administration urges drivers to stay off the roads if they don't have to travel.

Also, transportation crews encourage drivers to follow these safety protocols:

Take your time and slow down.

Be extra careful on elevated surfaces, bridges, overpasses and ramps because they are the first to freeze.

Give snowplows room to clear the roads.

Clear all of the snow from your cars, including hoods and roof, because they can all on the streets and cause hazards to other motorists.

Make sure your vehicle is working, has adequate tire tread and lighting.

Annapolis preps for wintry weather

Annapolis is getting ready for this week's winter storm which could cause travel issues Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning.

The Annapolis Department of Public Works is using deicing agents and plow crews to pretreat the roads. Crews are working 12-hour shifts to ensure roads are drivable.

Annapolis will open parking garages in downtown starting at 12 p.m. on Tuesday to allow plows to work.

Free garage parking will be available for free from 12 p.m. Tuesday until 9 a.m. on Thursday. Officials ask residents to register in advance for Park Place, Knighton or Gotts garage at Annapolisparking@spplus.com or call (443) 648-3087.

The Stanton Center, at 92 West Washington Street in Annapolis, will be open every night the outside temperature is below 32 degrees, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. as a warming shelter