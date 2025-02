Accumulating snow to begin Tuesday in Maryland A Winter Storm Watch is in effect across Maryland from Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning. Snow will accumulate 4 to 6 inches in and around Baltimore with lesser amounts to the north near the Pennsylvania state line and locally higher totals to the south across Anne Arundel county and east across the eastern shore. During the height of the storm Tuesday evening and Tuesday night, many roads and sidewalks will become slippery and snow covered.