Pedestrian killed by own vehicle on westbound I-70

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A person has died after they were struck by their own vehicle on a busy Maryland highway Monday, according to the Maryland State Police.

The person had been traveling west on I-70 when they pulled over to the shoulder to inspect their vehicle, troopers said.

They stopped just past exit 91A shortly before 2 p.m., according to authorities.

The person was then struck by their vehicle, which led to their death, police said.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation.  

