Some Baltimore City schools without A/C to release early next week, others will have virtual learning days

BALTIMORE - With high heat expected to return to Baltimore next week, some Baltimore City Public Schools without air conditioning will be dismissed early on Tuesday and Wednesday. Other schools will have virtual learning on those days.

WJZ's First Alert Weather Team says temperatures will get up to 96 degrees on Tuesday and 95 degrees on Wednesday.

City Schools said it is also developing a plan to provide meals for students.

Grades 2 through 12 – Students who attend schools without air conditioning will engage in synchronous virtual (live at home) learning. Schools will implement their virtual learning plans and ensure students have access to laptops.

Kindergarten through first grade – Students will attend school in person on an early release schedule. Their learning spaces will be moved to rooms with air conditioning and City Schools will provide additional cooling support for those classrooms. Transportation and meals will be provided as usual.

Pre-kindergarten - Students who attend schools without air conditioning will engage in asynchronous virtual (at-home) learning. Early learning staff will be available virtually to support these young learners.

Since 2017, City Schools has decreased the number of schools without air conditioning from 75 to 10. By the middle of this school year, the district says it will be down to only eight schools. The remaining schools will be completed as part of a building replacement or renovation plan.

Here is a list of Baltimore City schools without air conditioning.