Soccer fans flock to M&T Stadium to watch overseas teams square off

BALTIMORE -- Two English premier league soccer teams are in Baltimore this weekend and squaring off at M&T Bank Stadium.

Soccer fans flocked to the city for the opportunity to see Arsenal Football Club and Everton Football Club play in person.

"We don't get to see Everton in the U.S. very often but it's got a huge connection with North America," one fan said. "We've got over 50 supported clubs across the continent."

Some fans have followed these soccer teams for years and were able to see them play live for the first time on Saturday.

"It's fantastic to actually see them in my new hometown, but ravens as well," another soccer fan said. "So to play in the Ravens stadium, it's great."

The Baltimore Ravens hosted the game and sold tickets to it on their website.

Everton will next face off against Minnesota United.

Meanwhile, Arsenal is off to Florida to play games against Chelsea Football Club and Orlando City Soccer Club.

Soccer season begins in August.