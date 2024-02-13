Snowy Start, Sunny Finish: Carroll County embraces snow day surprise

BALTIMORE -- School districts across the region closed because of the storm, so some families took advantage of the snow day.

Clint Gajewski Jr. and his dad, Clint Gajewski, always make a snow day a fun day.

"[Last snow storm] we went to the big hill across the street, [rode our sleds] on the snow for about 12 hours. It was good, we enjoy the snow every time," Gajewski said.

But, nothing beats a snowball fight, or building a snowman. For the Gajewskis, Tuesday's snow day was a pleasant surprise.

"They called for it last night, but I didn't believe it because of the temperature," Gajewski said.

It was a not so pleasant surprise for many who had to hit the road in the morning. Taneytown was one of the worst hit in Carroll County. While roads were cleaned up pretty fast, slush made for slick driving conditions.

But, it was manageable.

"It's very heavy, it's wet, it's sticky, but it was drivable because everyone was moving," said Benjamin Crowder. "It works out."

Tuesday's storm was a cold reminder winter is still here.

"Going from like, 60-degree weather to this, c'mon," said Kara Krauss. "It wasn't as bad as I thought it would be, but still, it should be spring. I want spring."

Others took the weather in stride, especially since this storm wasn't nearly as bad as what the area's seen earlier this winter.

"We'll take the snow anytime we can get it," Gajewski said.