Small plane veers off runway while landing at Maryland airport

An investigation is underway after a small plane veered off the runway near the Bay Bridge Airport in Stevensville, Maryland, Queen Anne's County officials said in a statement Wednesday.

The incident happened around noon Wednesday.

"A four-seat Cirrus aircraft experienced an incident while landing at Bay Bridge Airport," county officials said.

As the plane was landing, it veered off the side of the runway into a marshy area, coming to a stop partially in the water.

The sole occupant of the aircraft was not injured, according to the county.

The local fire department responded and cleared the scene. Federal and state authorities are conducting an investigation into the crash.

There was no damage to the runway, but the airport will remain closed until the investigation is completed.

Small plane crashes and aviation safety

Talks of aviation safety have reignited in recent weeks, following a plane collision at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, which left 67 people dead.

On the night of Jan. 29, a passenger jet and a Black Hawk helicopter that collided in midair and crashed into the Potomac River.

On Jan. 31, a medical jet crashed in Northeast Philadelphia, killing all six individuals aboard, and injuring 20 victims.

In comparison, small plane crashes statistically happen more frequently than commercial plane crashes, experts told WUSA.