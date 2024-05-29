New small businesses are opening at Inner Harbor. Owners say they are "pioneers" of Harborplace's next phase

New small businesses to open as Harborplace developers resume plans

BALTIMORE - Several small businesses will soon open their storefronts at Baltimore's Inner Harbor.

The Downtown BOOST Harborplace local tenancy program includes selecting seven Black-owned businesses to open storefronts selling tea, jewelry, juice, clothing and books. It gives these certain businesses a temporary home as developers hope to replace the outdated pavilions.

"We are what we call pioneers in what's going to be the next phase of Harborplace," said Eric Dodson, who owns Cuples Tea.

Dodson returned Wednesday to where he stood decades ago as a 9th grader when Harborplace opened.

"As someone who grew up in Baltimore, who was here when Harborplace first opened, to be here at this point opening a business, it's an amazing opportunity for us," Dodson said.

Dodson joined Downtown Partnership, M-C-B Real Estate and six other small businesses to cut the ribbon on a two-year license agreement to do business in one of Baltimore's most coveted locations.

Harborplace is far from the attraction it used to be which once attracted millions each year back in the 1980s.

The new owner, M-C-B Real Estate, wants to tear down the two concrete pavilions and replace them with residential towers, offices and shops.

The proposal has a nearly $1 billion price tag with costs shared between private and public funds.

It would create new park space and change traffic patterns, emphasizing pedestrians over cars.

The plan cleared the Baltimore City's Planning Commission and City Council, and now will head to city voters in November to approve a change in the city charter.

A spot in a potentially razed and redeveloped Harborplace is no guarantee, but Cuples Tea owners Lynnette and Eric Dodson say it puts them on the front porch of what's to come.

"Some people will say, 'Yeah, Harborplace is crumbling and it's old infrastructure,' but we've got the bones," Dodson said. "Harborplace has the history and bones."

The developer says bringing in seven new local businesses are part of an intentional effort to curate a unique experience.

"Prioritizing local businesses is what will make us successful," said Adam Genn, from M-C-B Real Estate.

These seven BOOST recipients will pay rent, whichever figure is higher between either $10 per square foot or 10% of gross revenue.