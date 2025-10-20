Small bridge collapses after septic truck drives over it in Baltimore County

A small bridge in Baltimore County collapsed after a septic truck drove over it Monday evening, according to the fire department.

No injuries were reported from the bridge collapse at the intersection of Philpot and Carroll roads near Cockeysville.

The Maryland Department of the Environment responded to assess for any hazardous conditions, fire officials said.

Roads deteriorating from traffic since Key Bridge collapse

New data shows that road conditions in a Baltimore County town are getting worse from the aftermath of the 2024 Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.

The data reveals that roads in Dundalk are deteriorating due to increased heavy vehicle and truck traffic on local roads in the 18 months following the collapse of the bridge.

Lauren Buckler, the Baltimore County Director of Public Works and Transportation, explained that data collected from a 2022 pavement condition index (PCI) rating system assessed the health of all county roads on a scale from 0 to 100.

The data over time has shown that in the last 18 months, since the collapse of the Key Bridge, there has been a 25% increase in potholes, and many roads in Dundalk are deteriorating due to the diversion of heavy traffic.

"We're seeing conditions on the roads that were in the 60s. 68 rating, going down to 58 rating, 50 rating," Buckler said. "If you look at the pavement condition index that we did in Baltimore County, we have a $400 million gap in paving that needs to be done in the county."

Baltimore County said pavement checks show the areas seeing the most change are: Wise and Dundalk avenues, Dunhill Road, and parts of German Hill and Sollers Point roads.

"So, the data lines up to what pre-2010 numbers were and what's needed to keep the county maintained," Buckler said. "If you look at the pavement condition index that we did in Baltimore County. We have a $400 million gap in paving that needs to be done in the county."