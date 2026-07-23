Skeletal remains found in Baltimore County identified as missing New Jersey woman

Skeletal remains found in Baltimore County, Maryland, have been positively identified as those of missing 46-year-old New Jersey woman Kimberly Gordon.

On July 17, Baltimore County Police responded to the area near the interchange of Route 702 and Interstate 695 in Middle River following a report of possible human remains.

Upon arrival, they located the skeletal remains in a tributary of Back River.

Gordon was reported missing by the Lopatcong Township Police Department in New Jersey. She was last seen alive on June 21 behind the SkyZone on Pulaski Highway in Rosedale, in Baltimore County.

Police said Gordon was operating a white 2024 Hyundai Elantra with a wide-load sign and stickers with her name and phone number on the side windows. Detectives believe she was involved in a motor vehicle crash that day and may have sustained a head injury.

Her vehicle was recovered.

Police are asking anyone with information pertinent to the case to contact the Baltimore County Police Department at 410-887-4636.