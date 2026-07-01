Baltimore County police search for missing New Jersey woman last seen on June 21

Baltimore County police are searching for a missing New Jersey woman who was last seen nearly two weeks ago behind a SkyZone in Rosedale.

Detectives with the department's Homicide and Missing Persons Unit say 46-year-old Kimberly Gordon, who was last seen on June 21, was behind the SkyZone on Pulaski Highway.

Gordon was reported missing by the Lopatcong Township Police Department in New Jersey.

Police shared a photo of the woman, who is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing about 240 pounds.

Baltimore County police are searching for a missing New Jersey woman who was last seen nearly two weeks ago behind a SkyZone in Rosedale. Baltimore Police

Gordon was operating a white 2024 Hyundai Elantra with a wide-load sign and stickers with her name and phone number on the side windows.

Police believe she was involved in a motor vehicle crash that day and may have sustained a head injury. Her vehicle was recovered.

Anyone with information on Gordon's whereabouts is asked to call police at 410-887-3700 or 410-887-4636.