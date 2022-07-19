Six Flags introduces new measures for guests with sensory sensitivity, physical disabilities

BALTIMORE -- Six Flags America, a theme park in Prince George's County, announced new days dedicated to comforting guests with sensory sensitivity, along with a specialized restraint harness for those with certain physical disabilities.

The measures coincide with the park becoming a Certified Autism Center, an accreditation by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards.

As part of the program, the theme park said it now has employees trained to better assist guests with autism and those with other sensitivities. There will also be a sensory guide for every park attraction to help guests plan their visit.

Six Flags is offering sensory sensitive days, when environmental triggers will be reduced, on July 24 and August 17.

On sensory sensitive days, the park said there will be:

No park audio, sound and music where possible

Signage highlighting surprise sounds and experiences

Free noise canceling ear plugs upon request

Additional low sensory locations throughout the park

The park will also have permanent low sensory areas to take a break and relax in a less stimulating environment.

The "Innovative Ride Safety Harness," manufactured and produced by Six Flags America, can accommodate riders who have physical disabilities like a missing limb. Some rider restrictions and qualifications, like required height, will apply.

"Six Flags America is proud to be a leader in offering more ways for families in the DMV to create memorable experiences," said Park President Rick Howarth. "With enhanced training, our all-new ride safety harness system and new sensory-sensitive operating days, more families will be able to enjoy the park in new, better ways than ever before."

To learn more about accessibility at the park, visit the Six Flags America website.