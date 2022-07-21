Six dogs rescued from scene of Towson house fire

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore County firefighter and paramedic helped rescue six dogs from a house fire Wednesday in Towson, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.

The department posted a picture Wednesday showing the firefighter, identified as Caleb Spriggs, tending to one of the pups.

The dogs were found at the scene of a fire on the 100 block of Brandon Road.

"Here's your smile for the day: PM/FF Caleb Spriggs rescuing a puppy at a house fire in Towson yesterday," the department tweeted, adding the hashtag #allcreatures.

Here's your smile for the day: PM/FF Caleb Spriggs rescuing a puppy at a house fire in Towson yesterday. #allcreatures EA pic.twitter.com/nb671yhCpW — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) July 21, 2022



No injuries have been confirmed in the fire. Officials did not say how the fire may have started, or the extent of the damage.

The dogs are now at the Baltimore County Animal Shelter in Baldwin, the department told WJZ.