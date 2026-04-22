Showers to sun Wednesday, picture perfect weather Thursday

A warm front pushing through Maryland Wednesday morning will produce scattered showers through lunchtime. Once the front passes northeast of the area, expect partial sunshine and a warmer afternoon.

After a picture perfect weather Thursday, more shower chances will develop later Friday. Additional rain chances will continue on and off through the upcoming weekend.

Morning showers Wednesday across Maryland

Wednesday is Earth Day! We'll have a milder day for any outdoor Earth Day activities across the state. However, there will be more clouds and scattered rain showers. A few rounds of light to moderate rain are possible, especially before noon. Showers will gradually taper off by early Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to peak in the upper 60s and 70s on Wednesday afternoon.

The best weather day of the upcoming workweek looks to be Thursday. With a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to the lower 80s in the Baltimore metro on Thursday afternoon.

Showery and chilly weather for the weekend

Friday will start off quiet and mild with morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Scattered showers and storms will develop on Friday afternoon. The greatest chance of lightning and thunder is west of Baltimore. Some impacts to the Orioles home game on Friday cannot be completely ruled out.

Both days of the weekend are trending cooler, with afternoon temperatures in the lower 60s. Saturday is shaping-up to be the wettest of the weekend days. Showers will be most numerous Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Combine the rain with a chilly east wind... and the day looks rather raw and unsettled. The O's game Saturday afternoon could be in jeopardy if the steady rain doesn't ease, despite the chance of lightning being extremely low.

Rain will taper off a bit on Sunday morning, before gradually exiting Sunday afternoon. Sunday feature's a drier O's game.

Rainfall amounts don't look extremely impressive, but anything will help with the drought at this point. At this point, weekend rainfall totals should average between 0.25" and 0.50".